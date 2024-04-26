Maratha Leader Manoj Jarange-Patil Goes To Cast Vote In Ambulance

Shiva Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil left in an ambulance from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) for neighbouring Jalna to exercise his franchise on E-day, on Friday.

Jarange-Patil, who had rattled the Maharashtra Mahayuti government with his serial Maratha quota agitation and hunger strike starting from August 29, 2023, will cast his vote at his native Antarawali-Sarati village later this afternoon.

Lying on a stretcher in a fully equipped ambulance which left Galaxy Hospital of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jarange-Patil was in the care of a medical team to ensure an event-free 60 km-long journey to Jalna, an aide said.

“After casting his vote, Jarange-Patil is expected to return to the hospital where he was admitted on Wednesday, after he suddenly felt unwell during a tour in Dharashiv (Osmanabad),” the aide from Satara told IANS.

Appearing frail but firm, Jarange-Patil reiterated that he would not recommend the names of specific Lok Sabha candidate/s belonging to any political party to the Marathas for their support.

“I will only say that you should vote wisely for those who will fight for your interest… and not for those who are opposing the Marathas getting reservation from the OBC category,” reiterated Jarange-Patil.

Jarange-Patil will visit a polling station in Antarawali-Sarati village, where a deserted large marquee still stands testimony to the Maratha quotas stir he launched with the first ‘fast unto death' agitation on August 29, 2023.

Thereafter, there were at least four hunger strikes, protest marches, record public rallies to drum up the quotas cause and massive Maratha processions which reached the doorsteps of Mumbai in January, rattling the Mahayuti government.

