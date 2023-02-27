From Maradona, Pele To Kashmir, Thailand: Unique Names Of Meghalaya Voters

Days of the week - Thursday, Sunday - also figure in the voter's list.

Maradona, Pele, and Romario will be voting on Monday to choose between Balajied of the United Democratic Party Grace Mary Kharpuri of the National People's Party and Arena Hynniewta of the BJP to represent them in the state assembly.

Kashmir, Tibet, Sweden and Thailand will also join hands and participate in this festival of democracy in Meghalaya.

Well! If you wonder how former football stars - Pele, Maradona, Romario besides singer Jim Reeves have voting rights in this hill state in India's North East, you are in for a surprise.

These are the names of voters of Umniuh-Tmar Elaka and whose candidates also include Playness, Arena, Wellborn and Grace contesting from Shella assembly constituency in East Khasi Hills district.

Assembly Rynga, 28, and Meghalaya Khongtim, 45, will also be voting today as well as first time voters Border, Complan and Repentance.

Sisters Promiseland and Holyland Dkhar and their neighbour Jerusalem Khiewtam will also actively participate in the adult franchise of the state.

“Umniuh Tmar elaka has many beautiful names. People like naming their babies after people or places they fancy,” Elaka elected chief (Sirdar) Nanglamlad told PTI.

He said about 50 per cent of the villagers are fond of English words that rhyme well, even if some of them are unclear of exact meaning of the word.

The sleepy Elaka, which is close to the international border, has 749 male voters and 785 female voters and has a record number of peculiar names registered with the Election Commission.

Not long ago, another Sirdar of the Elaka was Premiere, possibly quite aptly.

Dispur and Atlanta, both 26 and their neighbour 76-year-old Address are excited about the participation of 2 women candidates this year – Grace Mary and Arena.

“We are happy to have 2 women candidates. I hope they serve better than the men,” one of the women said, requesting anonymity.

A scroll on the electoral roll of Umniuh Tmar elaka revealed more women voters with names such as Pacific and Continent.

City, Village, Agenda and Babyland too figure on the list ! In the 2018 electoral roll, one of the names was that of a 30 year-old Class XII-passed woman whose mother 'Sweater' named her 'I Have Been Delivered'! Three Diengdoh sisters - Request, Loveliness and Happiness were named by their mother 'Shuki', a Khasi word that means chair.

Table, Venus and Jupiter are still enrolled as voters in the village. Fourteen, Doublebless, Sunday and Everyday are also part of the electoral roll..

Some names of vegetable - Tyrso (mustard) and Muli (radish) besides Remote, Atlas and Navy are also there in the list of voters.

Except for Indian names – Nasirudin Bharat and a few other Hindi names – the rest are Traditional Khasi names, according to the electoral roll. HH is not denoted for 'His Holiness' here but for 'Hamkhein Helpme'.

Some of the candidates contesting elections in Meghalaya this year also have unique names.

While Nehru Suting is contesting against Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong of the NPP from Pynursla constituency in East Khasi Hills district, Sunmoon, Sunshine and Moonlight are also candidates.

Sunshine Makri is a candidate from Umsning, Sunmoon Marak is contesting the poll on Republican Party of India (Athwale) from Jirang constituency along the Assam Meghalaya border. Forcaster Nongrang is contesting there as an Independent candidate.

In West Jaintia Hills district, Moonlight is contesting on a United Democratic Party ticket from Jowai constituency. Comingone of the NPP is hoping to retain his seat from the Raliang constituency while Generous Paslein is confident of defeating cabinet minister Sniawbhalang Dhar of the NPP.

Eldest of his siblings, Firstborn Manner is contesting from Amlarem constituency on a BJP ticket. His colleague in the party, Counselor Mukhim is contesting from Mawkynrew constituency.

Highlander, Sounder, Process and Brightstarwell are contesting from the BJP, UDP and from the Voice of People's Party respectively.

Fourteenson was nominated by the Congress while Polestar Nongsiej was nominated for the Nongstoin constituency.

Cricket remains in favour. Ian Botham K Sangma is a candidate contesting the Salmanpara seat in South West Garo Hills district while the BJP is fielding Novembirth Ch Marak from Chokpot.

“In many cases, parents obviously do not understand the meaning of the names they give their children. Sadly, the children with funny names have to carry on with these names much to their embarrassment,” noted columnist HH Mohrmen said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)