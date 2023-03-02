'Will Decide Next Move After Meeting With MLAs': Meghalaya's UDP Chief

United Democratic Party has won 11 seats in the Meghalaya assembly polls. (File)

As the counting of votes in the Meghalaya Assembly polls is about to end, the newly elected MLAs of the United Democratic Party (UDP) will shortly hold a meeting in Shillong to decide the party's next move.

UDP President Metbah Lyngdoh told ANI, "We will hold a meeting with our newly elected MLAs shortly. We will discuss all things about our party's stand."

UDP has won 11 seats in the Meghalaya assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma said that his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma called Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking support to form a government in the state.

"Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma called Amit Shah ji, Hon'ble Home Minister and sought his support and blessings in forming the new Government," tweeted CM Sarma.

Himanta Sarma further said that BJP national president JP Nadda has advised the state unit of the party to support the National People's Party in forming the next government in Meghalaya.

"Adaraniya Sri JP Nadda ji, the national president of the BJP has advised the state unit of BJP, Meghalaya to support the National People's Party in forming the next government in Meghalaya," Assam CM added.

Earlier, Conrad Sangma dropped a subtle hint of a possible post-poll alliance, as the latest counting trends pointed to the likelihood of a hung Assembly.

He said his party will wait till the number stabilizes and a clearer picture emerges and will then deliberate on a post-poll tie-up, if necessary.

"We'd like to thank the people of the state for having voted for us. We are a few numbers short, so we'll wait for the final results to come out. We will decided our future course of action on the basis of the final results," CM Sangma told ANI.

According to the latest trends shared by the Election Commission at 7:22 pm on Thursday, the ruling National People's Party (NPP) won 26 seats and was leading in 2, while the BJP won 2 seats.

