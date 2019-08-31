Maoists Kill Village Head In Chhattisgarh: Police

Maoist pamphlets were found at the spot of the incident. (Representational)

A sarpanch (village head) was killed by Maoists in his native village in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, the police said today.

As per preliminary information, over a dozen ultras stormed into the house of Lakhma Ram Mandavi, 40, in Chhote Gudra village on late Friday night and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, a senior officer said, adding that Mr Mandavi died on the spot.

He said the police were informed about the incident by locals today morning.

He said the man was a nominated sarpanch of Chhote Gudra village panchayat.

The motive behind the killing is not known yet, the officer said, adding that Maoist pamphlets were found at the spot.

"Prima facie, Maoists were demanding money from the sarpanch and called him up for a meeting. He might have been killed for refusing to pay," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.