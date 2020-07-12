Maoists Destroy 12 Buildings Of Jharkhand Forest Department: Police

Several employees were also beaten up, and warned of consequences if they informed the police, a police official said.

A massive search operation is under way in the forest, officials said. (Representational)

Chaibasa:

Twelve buildings of the Jharkhand forest department were blown up by suspected Maoists in West Singhbhum district, the police said today.

According to Superintendent of Police Indrajeet Mahatha, a group of armed Maoists had barged into the buildings in Berkela forest area of the district on Saturday night and asked all staffers to vacate the premises.

Several employees were also beaten up, and warned of consequences if they informed the police, he said.

The maoists then blew up the buildings, located one after another in the forested area, with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), Mr Mahatha said.

"Preliminary investigation showed that the Maoists had also felled trees in the forest to prepare a route, which they would have possibly used to attack the security forces," the official added.

A massive search operation is under way in the forest, and more details will be available after further investigation, he said.

