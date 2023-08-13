Many BJP Leaders Lose Golden Tick After Changing Display Pic On Twitter

The leaders who lost their golden tick on 'X' include Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File)

Several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party including various chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states have lost their golden tick on social media 'X', formerly known as Twitter, after changing its display picture to the tricolour as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign'.

The campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of India's 77th Independence Day encourages citizens to display the Indian flag on their social media profiles. The leaders complied with the request and changed its profile picture to the tricolour.

The leaders who lost their golden tick on 'X' include Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has also lost the golden tick on the social media platform.

The social media platform has a policy that requires verified accounts to use their real names and display pictures.

According to the platform's amended criteria, the 'X' management will now review the leaders' profile and, if it fits all of the guidelines, the blue tick will be restored.

PM Modi has also changed his display picture to the Indian tricolour as part of the campaign. However, his grey tick was not removed by the social media platform.

The golden tick is a verification mark that signifies an account is genuine and belongs to the person or organisation that it claims to represent.

