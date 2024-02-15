Man's Head Cut Off In Car Collision In West Delhi's Kirti Nagar

The entire accident was captured on a CCTV camera. (Representational)

A 27-year-old man got his head cut off in an accident in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area when his car collided with another car, got flung in air, and landed on the other side of the road, police said on Thursday.

The entire accident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The killed was identified as Vansh Jolly, a resident of the Mansarovar Garden area. Jolly, who worked as a marketing agent for cosmetic products, is survived by his mother.

Police said information was received at around 5.49 pm on Wednesday about the death of a person on the spot after two cars crashed into each other, one of them hitting the road divider at BCD Chowk in Kirti Nagar.

According to the CCTV footage, the impact of the accident was such that the car (Hyundai Elantra) driven by Jolly was flung over the divider grill and turned turtle after hitting another four-wheeler on the opposite side road.

In the 30-second video, passersby could be seen rushing towards the spot soon after the accident. Police said that Jolly's head got caught in the driver's side window and was crushed and dismembered from his body.

After the accident, another mobile video clip that went viral on social media showed Jolly's headless body lying in a pool of blood in the driving seat.

"Neither the black Hyundai Elantra was speeding, nor the one which was flung in air. But the car being driven by the young man lost balance and overturned," a person who witnessed the collision said requesting anonymity.

Police said that the other car (Toyota Etios) was being driven by one Rajesh Arora, who escaped unhurt with some damage to his vehicle. Arora runs an auto-part manufacturing unit.

Another officer said Etios was coming from another lane when it was hit by Elantra.

Police have registered an FIR under section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at Kirti Nagar Police Station.

"We have got a few videos of the incident. The forensic teams and other experts have visited the spot. The matter is being investigated thoroughly to ascertain who was at fault," an investigator said.

"We are trying to understand the sequence of the event. We are also checking the CCTV footage," the officer said.

