Manohar Parrikar To Go To Mumbai For Tests, May Go Abroad For Treatment

"Today, the Chief Minister is travelling to Mumbai for further medical checkup and based on his doctor's advice, may travel overseas for further treatment," the statement said.
Party sources have said that Mr Parrikar's family was already in touch with a health facility in the US, where he will proceed to, after a brief spell of treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.
Hon’ble Chief Minister @manoharparrikar will be travelling to Mumbai today for further medical checkup and based on doctor’s advice may travel overseas for further treatment.— CMO Goa (@goacm) March 5, 2018
Mr Parrikar was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital on February 15, where according to the CMO, he was diagnosed for "mild pancreatitis".
Comments
Mr Parrikar was discharged from the hospital on March 1 and has been recuperating at his private residence near Panaji.