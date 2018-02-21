Manohar Parrikar Stable, Condition Improving Says Goa BJP "Parrikar's condition is stable and improving. Doctors are constantly monitoring his health and he is positively responding to the treatment. Let's all continue to pray for his speedy recovery and long health," Mr Savoikar said in a statement here.

Share EMAIL PRINT Parrikar was rushed to Lilavati Hospital on February 15, after he complained of stomach pain. (File) Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, admitted in a Mumbai hospital since February 15 for a pancreas-related ailment, is "positively responding" to treatment and his condition is stable, South Goa BJP MP Narendra Savoikar said on Wednesday.



Mr Parrikar was rushed to Lilavati Hospital on February 15, a day after he complained of stomach pain.



While the Chief Minister's Office, as well as Lilavati Hospital, have insisted that the former Defence Minister is responding well to treatment, Mr Parrikar failed to attend the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly, giving rise to speculation about the severity of his ailment.





