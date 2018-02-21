Manohar Parrikar Stable, Condition Improving Says Goa BJP

"Parrikar's condition is stable and improving. Doctors are constantly monitoring his health and he is positively responding to the treatment. Let's all continue to pray for his speedy recovery and long health," Mr Savoikar said in a statement here.
While the Chief Minister's Office, as well as Lilavati Hospital, have insisted that the former Defence Minister is responding well to treatment, Mr Parrikar failed to attend the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly, giving rise to speculation about the severity of his ailment.