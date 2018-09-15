Manohar Parrikar To Visit Delhi Today For Treatment: Live Updates

Manohar Parrikar has been unwell for the last few months (File)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is visiting Delhi today for medical treatment. He was admitted to a private hospital in Goa on Thursday, a week after he returned from the US after a medical check-up. Mr Parrikar is expected to reach the national capital in the afternoon today.

Manohar Parrikar has been unwell for the last few months. He had gone to the US for treatment for nearly three months earlier this year and returned in June. He flew to the US again in August and returned to Panaji on August 22.

The BJP will send a team to Goa on Monday to "explore alternatives" as Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's health remains worrying, sources have told NDTV. Mr Parrikar is believed to have spoken to BJP chief Amit Shah to discuss the move. Mr Parrikar, 62, has been unwell for months and is believed to have expressed his inability to work normally, sources said.

