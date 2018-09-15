Manohar Parrikar To Fly To Delhi For Treatment, BJP "Explores Options"

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's health has subjected the BJP to attacks from the opposition.

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar be admitted to the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi today for treatment at a time when the BJP is exploring options in the state. Mr Parrikar, who returned from the US after a medical check-up last week, was admitted to a hospital in Goa Thursday evening. Mr Parrikar is expected to reach Delhi on a special flight this afternoon.

Mr Parrikar being shifted to Delhi for treatment comes after intervention from the BJP high command, sources said. "He will be flying to Delhi around 10.30 am today by a special flight and would be admitted to AIIMS for his follow-up treatment," a senior official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. At AIIMS, Mr Parrikar will be under the care of Dr Pramod Garg of the gastroenterology department.

As the 62-year-old Chief Minister's health remains worrying, the BJP will send a team to Goa on Monday to "explore alternatives", sources have told NDTV. Mr Parrikar is believed to have spoken to BJP chief Amit Shah to discuss the move. Mr Parrikar has been unwell for months and is believed to have expressed his inability to work normally, sources said.

On Friday, Mr Parrikar met with the alliance party ministers in his cabinet at the private hospital in north Goa's Candolim. The Goa unit of BJP too held a meeting of its state-level core committee and later met Mr Parrikar.

According to sources, the central team that will visit Goa on Monday will include Ram Lal and BL Santosh. They will work towards identifying a "stand-in" for Mr Parrikar till there is greater clarity on his health, sources said.

Manohar Parrikar's health has subjected the BJP to attacks from the opposition Congress which won more seats but failed to stitch an alliance with enough numbers in the assembly.

The Congress has alleged that administration had "collapsed" due to Mr Parrikar's absence, and demanded that the BJP-led state government be dismissed and President's rule be imposed. The BJP's defence has included explanations like Mr Parrikar's presence in the US was more useful for governing Goa because of a 12-hour time difference.

After returning in June, he flew to the US again on August for what was described as a follow-up, and returned to Panaji on August 22.

But he had to be rushed to Mumbai the next day and was admitted to a private hospital. From there, he flew to the US for treatment for a third time on August 30.

During his three-month-long treatment in the US, Mr Parrikar had formed a Cabinet Advisory Committee of ministers Sudin Dhavalikar, Francis D'Souza and Vijai Sardesai to look after governance.

No such committee was formed during his second and third visit to the US, but instead he delegated powers to the Chief Secretary to handle important issues.

(With inputs from PTI)