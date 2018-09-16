'Chief Minister Clearing Files From Hospital, No Vacancy': Goa Minister

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is admitted in Delhi's AIIMS

Legislators of the ruling alliance in Goa on Sunday continued to root for Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, insisting that the chief minister's post is not up for grabs. They said Mr Parrikar is clearing official files from AIIMS in Delhi.

Mr Parrikar has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

"He is clearing files. Today, I got four files cleared by him. If he was not there, how could these have been cleared? When I met him the other day, he was clearing files. So where is the question of giving charge to anybody or giving anything else?" Public Works Department Minister Sudin Dhavalikar told reporters in Panaji.

Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho, who said he met the Goa chief minister in Delhi on Sunday, said Mr Parrikar was recovering well and that there was no vacancy for the top political post in the state.

"He was in a very cheerful mood, he was taking rest. Even his health has improved," Mr Godinho told reporters.

On whether a section of the BJP's coalition allies are demanding a "permanent solution", Mr Godinho said, "It is all hypothetical. When all those questions will arise? When there is a vacancy. There is no vacancy of chief minister. He will continue as a chief minister."

When Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar was asked why the ruling legislators were insisting on piling Mr Parrikar with official work, especially when he was ill, the minister said: "It is his (Mr Parrikar's) decision. How can we tell him? He wants to work. Even though their health is failing, some people have enthusiasm. He is enthusiastic about working for Goa".

Congress leaders in Goa said they are closely watching the political developments in the coastal state.