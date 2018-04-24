Manohar Lal Khattar To Lead High-Level Delegation To UK Next Month The chief minister said the state government is developing Sonipat and Bahadurgarh on the pattern of Gurugram and Faridabad.

Manohar Lal Khattar would also address the Indian diaspora in UK during his visit. (File photo) New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will lead a high-level delegation to UK next month to discuss various issues of mutual interest, including urban development, global city, aviation hub, infrastructure and agriculture.



He would also address the Indian diaspora there.



Mr Khattar said this while interacting with a delegation from the United Kingdom led by Permanent Under Secretary, Head of Diplomatic Service, UK Simon McDonald that met him in Chandigarh today.



The chief minister said the state government is developing Sonipat and Bahadurgarh on the pattern of Gurugram and Faridabad.



Considering their close proximity to the national capital, there is a huge potential of industrial development in these cities, he said.



Though Haryana is primarily an agrarian state, it has taken major strides towards industrialisation during the last few years, the chief minister said, adding that in the last few years 65 per cent population of the state is engaged in agriculture and allied sector.



Haryana is the single largest contributor of food grains to the national pool, Khattar told the UK delegation.



Apart from this, Haryana is also the largest exporter of basmati rice, he was quoted as saying in an official release.



The chief minister said the state is going to develop an international airport at Hisar, about 150 km from New Delhi and About 2,400 acres of government land is available for this airport.



Among those present in the meeting included Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, Managing Director Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) T L Saytyaprakash, Chief Administrator, Haryana Shahari Vikash Pradhikaran (HSVP) J Ganeshan and other senior officers of the State Government.





