"Nehru Became PM By Accident," Says Union Minister. Congress Leader Reacts

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said Jawaharlal Nehru became the country's first prime minister by accident, prompting a sharp rebuke from Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda.

"In his (Mr Nehru) place, those who deserved the post were Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Dr BR Ambedkar," MR Khattar said at a gathering in Haryana's Rohtak.

Responding to the remark, Mr Hooda said the one who himself became an accidental prime minister should not be passing such comments.

VIDEO | "I want to say that Pandit JL Nehru became a prime minister by accident. In his place, someone who deserved it (to become India's first PM) was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr BR Ambedkar," says Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also spoke of the BJP's role in honouring Dr Ambedkar's legacy. He said, "The Constitution is our sacred text, and we must always remember the contribution of Dr Ambedkar in shaping it. We must reflect upon it over time. Dr Ambedkar also faced difficulties, for example, after his death, he was not given a place for cremation in Delhi. After the government came into power, the creation of the five holy places associated with Ambedkar's name was established. There was a great show of respect for Dr Ambedkar during this tenure, which had never happened before."

The statement came weeks after former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh died at the age of 92. Following his death, a row ensued over creating a memorial at the cremation site, as has been the practice for all former prime ministers.

VIDEO | "He himself became an accidental chief minister and that's why he is talking like this," says Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (@BhupinderShooda) on Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's 'JL Nehru became PM by accident' remark.



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/MrAZ9PBs7V — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2025

With the Assembly polls in Delhi set to be held on February 5, Mr Khattar expressed confidence in the BJP securing a victory. "This time, (Arvind) Kejriwal and his party will not be able to form the government in Delhi. BJP is gaining momentum and will perform well," he had said on Friday.

The BJP in October last year registered a thumping victory in Haryana Assembly polls, as Nayab Singh Saini assumed the chief ministerial post.