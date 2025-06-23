Man Beats 17-Year-Old Daughter To Death For Low Marks In NEET Mock Test

She scored 92.60 per cent - marks many students aspire to get - in her Class 10 board exams. More than a year later, she was killed by her father for scoring low marks in a mock test.

Sadhna Bhonsle - from Maharashtra's Sangli - was preparing for pre-medical test, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET, and was taking mock tests for it. She scored low marks in her practice tests, which angered her father, Dhondiram Bhonsle, a school principal.

In his anger, he thrashed the 17-year-old repeatedly with a stick. The Class 12 student was seriously injured due to the beating, and she died in a hospital on Friday.

The father, who has reportedly confessed to beating her daughter, has been arrested.

Sadhana Bhonsle had suffered head injuries in the assault. She was rushed to Ushakal Hospital in Sangli, but she died before she could get treatment.

"The girl's mother had filed a complaint at the police station on June 22, stating that her husband had beaten her up due to low marks, resulting in her death at the hospital. The accused father has been arrested and is in police custody till June 24. The case is under investigation," said police.