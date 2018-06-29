ML Khattar Rides Royal Enfield To Haryana Stadium For Surprise-Check

ML Khattar reached Karnal's Karan stadium in Haryana today morning, riding a Royal Enfield

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar sprang a surprise today, riding a motorcycle to reach the Karan Stadium for a surprise inspection of development works at the sports facility.

Mr Khattar, a lawmaker from Karnal, inspected the football ground, synthetic track and other development work being carried out at the stadium at a cost of about Rs 7 crore.

The chief minister, who reached the stadium in the morning riding a Royal Enfield, directed the officers concerned to ensure timely completion of synthetic track and football ground facility.

Interacting with the officials, Mr Khattar said the state government had launched a number of welfare schemes for the betterment of players so they could excel in the field of sports and bring laurels not only for the state but also for the country.

The chief minister enquired from the Superintending Engineer (SE), Public Works (Buildings and Roads) department, about water drainage system of the stadium.

On Mr Khattar's directions, the work of synthetic track and football ground would be completed by November this year while the deadline for the completion of work was fixed for December, 2019, an official statement said.

The chief minister also interacted with players in the stadium and enquired about the problems being faced by them.

He also directed to ensure adequate supply of drinking water, toilets for boys and girls in the stadium.

On the demand of the players, the chief minister also directed the Deputy Commissioner to prepare a proposal for the construction of skating hall in the stadium.