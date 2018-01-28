Women Setting New Milestones, Says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi, whose government has extended support to woman's literacy programme and tried to curb female foeticide and infanticide through its "Beti bachao, beti padhao" (Save the girl child, educate her) initiative, also said woman power has contributed a lot in the positive transformation in the country. In this context, he mentioned the achievements of all-women teams -- from a transatlantic flight to the Matunga railway station in Mumbai, which, recently entered record books.
He also mentioned said he wished to show appreciation for the women of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh. "This is a Maoist affected area, but the women there are operating e-rickshaws. This is creating opportunities, it is also changing the face of the region and is also environment friendly," he said.
On Republic Day, an all-woman contingent of the Border Security Force dazzled spectators with their daring bike stunts. The all-women daredevil bikers squad, Seema Bhawani, was raised in 2016, on the lines of their much-acclaimed male counterparts.
"It is in our culture to respect women. In our ancient Sanskrit teachings, it is stated that the blessings we get from the almighty if we have one baby girl is equal to that of having 10 baby boys," PM Modi said today.