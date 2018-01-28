Women Setting New Milestones, Says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 28, 2018 12:21 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Women Setting New Milestones, Says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today in the year's first Mann ki Baat.

New Delhi:  In his first radio address of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said woman in the country are "playing a pioneering role and establishing milestones". If India has to progress and reach new heights, he said in Maan ki Baat, "it can only be possible only if and when women walk shoulder-to-shoulder with men, and in fact lead the way".

PM Modi, whose government has extended support to woman's literacy programme and tried to curb female foeticide and infanticide through its "Beti bachao, beti padhao" (Save the girl child, educate her) initiative, also said woman power has contributed a lot in the positive transformation in the country. In this context, he mentioned the achievements of all-women teams -- from a transatlantic flight to the Matunga railway station in Mumbai, which, recently entered record books.

He also mentioned said he wished to show appreciation for the women of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh. "This is a Maoist affected area, but the women there are operating e-rickshaws. This is creating opportunities, it is also changing the face of the region and is also environment friendly," he said.

On Republic Day, an all-woman contingent of the Border Security Force dazzled spectators with their daring bike stunts. The all-women daredevil bikers squad, Seema Bhawani, was raised in 2016, on the lines of their much-acclaimed male counterparts.

Comments
Close [X]
Two year ago, India also had its first women fighter pilots. Flying Officers Bhawana Kanth, Mohana Singh and Avani Chaturvedi joined their squadrons last year.

"It is in our culture to respect women. In our ancient Sanskrit teachings, it is stated that the blessings we get from the almighty if we have one baby girl is equal to that of having 10 baby boys," PM Modi said today.

Trending

Mann ki BaatNarendra Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................