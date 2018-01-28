Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Women Setting New Milestones, Says PM Narendra Modi

Here are the highlights of PM Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat address:

This is the first episode of Mann Ki Baat in the year 2018

Just a few days ago, we celebrated our Republic Day with great fervor. This is the first time in history that heads of 10 Nations attended the ceremony

It is great to see that women in India are excelling in every field

Kalpana Chawla inspired women all over the world

It is in our culture to respect women. In our ancient Sanskrit teachings, it is stated that the blessings we get from the almighty if we have one baby girl is equal to that of having 10 baby boys

If India has to progress and reach new heights, it can only be possible only if and when women walk shoulder-to-shoulder with men, and in fact lead the way.

Women are advancing in many fields, emerging as leaders. Today there are many sectors where our Woman Power is playing a pioneering role, establishing milestones

A few days ago, the Honourable President of India met women achievers, who distinguished themselves in various fields

Here, I would like to mention the Matunga Railway station which is an all-women station. All leading officials there are women. It is commendable

India's Woman Power has contributed a lot in the positive transformation being witnessed in our country and society

I want to appreciate the women of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh. This is a Maoist affected area but the women there are operating e-rickshaws. This is creating opportunities, it is also changing the face of the region and is also environment friendly

Our society has always been flexible

I want to talk about something very unique in Bihar. A human chain was formed to spread awareness about evils of Dowry and child marriage. So many people joined the chain

Darshan from Mysore, Karnataka has written on My Gov. He was undergoing an expenditure of six thousand rupees a month on medicines for the treatment of his father. Earlier, he wasn't aware of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana.

But now that he's come to know of the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, he has begun purchasing medicines from there and expenses have been reduced by about 75%. He has expressed that I mention this in Mann Ki Baat, so that it reaches the maximum number of people and they can benefit towards affordable healthcare and 'Ease of Living.'

Mangesh from Maharashtra shared a touching photograph on the NM Mobile App, of an elderly person and a young child taking part in the movement to clean the Morna river.

Mission Clean Morna River is a wonderful initiative, where people came together to clean the river

Mission Clean Morna River is a wonderful initiative, where people came together to clean the river I am sure you all felt proud after reading about the Padma Awards. We have honoured those who may not be seen in big cities but have done transformative work for society

On 30th January we observe the Punya Tithi of Bapu. Peace and non-violence is what Bapu taught us. His ideals are extremely relevant today

