On Diwali Edition Of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi Pitches 'Festival Tourism'

PM Modi said that Indian festivals are a major ocassion to promote festival tourism

As the country is celebrating Diwali today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched the idea of "Festival Tourism" and said that we must try to popularize our festivals and invite people from other states and countries to join the festivities.

Speaking on the 58th edition of his monthly radio program ''Mann ki Baat'', he said: "Festival tourism has its own exciting attractions globally. India is the land of festivals that presents immense possibilities for festival tourism."

May our festivals bring more tourists to India. #MannKiBaat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 27, 2019

"We must try to popularise our festivals such as Holi, Diwali, Onam, Pongal or Bihu and it must be our endeavor to ensure that we should heartily invite people from other states and countries to join in the festivities. Every state and religion in our country has their own festivals and people from foreign countries have a keen interest in them," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also underlined that Indians living abroad have an important role in boosting festival tourism in the country.

