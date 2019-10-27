Highlights: In Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi Mentions 2010 High Court Ayodhya Verdict

Narendra Modi has kick-started a "Bharat Ki Laxmi" campaign in the 58th edition of the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme "Mann ki Baat". As the programme coincided with the mega Hindu festival of Diwali, the Prime Minister has kick-started a "Bharat Ki Laxmi" campaign where he discussed about the women who have brought a change in the society.

"This month's Mann Ki Baat will take place on October 27, which is also the day of Diwali. Share your inputs for the programme. Dial 1800-11-7800, write on the NaMo App or on the MyGov Open Forum!" PM Narendra Modi had tweeted.

Here are the Highlights of 58th edition of PM Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" Programme:

Diwali is celebrated in a number of nations these days. Not only Indian community, but citizens and governments of many nations celebrate Diwali with joy. In a way, they an "India" stand there: PM Narendra Modi

People have shared many tales for #BharatkiLaxmi campaign. You should read about this campaign and take inspiration from it. Share something similar near you, I bow down to these Laxmis: PM Narendra Modi

From Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji we learn the importance of service. The world bows to Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, says PM Narendra Modi.

The Udasis of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji took him to several parts of India and the world, says PM Narendra Modi, he adds that everyone was positively influenced by his thoughts.

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel ahead of his birth anniversary on October 31st.

We all know about Sardar Patel's efforts towards unifying some of the bigger places such as Hyderabad and Junagadh. But, do you know such was the man that he also focused on smaller places like Lakshadweep.

The ‘Statue of Unity' completes a year!

Let us always promote the spirit of unity, as Sardar Patel would have desired.

PM Narendra Modi says he remembers the day Allahabad HC delivered the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict. The Prime Minister thanks to the people of India, social organisations, saints, seers and leaders of all faiths for maintaining harmony. He says it became a day that further strengthened the unity of the nation.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.