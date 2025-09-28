PM Modi Lauds "True Courage" Of 2 Navy officers Who Crossed Point Nemo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the Indian Navy officers, Lieutenant Commander Dilna and Lieutenant Commander Roopa, who embarked on 'Navika Sagar Parikrama' and travelled a distance of 50,000 kilometres, and congratulated them for the "thrilling" journey.

Addressing the 126th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "During this time of Navratri, we worship Shakti and celebrate the power of women. From business to sports, and from education to science, in every field, the daughters of the nation are raising their flag high everywhere. Today, they are overcoming such challenges that seem unimaginable."

He was talking about two women Indian Navy officers who embarked on 'Navika Sagar Parikrama' and travelled a distance of 50,000 kilometres.

"If I ask you this question, can you stay in the sea continuously for 8 months? Can you travel 50,000 kilometres on a sailboat that is propelled only by wind? And that too, at a time when the weather at the sea can turn rough at any moment? You would think a thousand times before attempting this. But two brave officers of the Indian Navy accomplished this feat during the 'Navika Sagar Parikrama'," he said.

"They have shown what true courage and determination look like," he said, praising Lieutenant Commander Dilna and Lieutenant Commander Roopa.

Both women officers also shared their experiences of 'Navika Sagar Parikrama' with the Prime Minister.

Lt. Commander Dilna told PM Modi that she is from the Logistics Cadre in the Indian Navy. She mentioned that she was commissioned in the Navy in 2014. Lt. Commander Roopa told the Prime Minister that she joined the force in 2017, in the Naval Armament Inspection Cadre.

Both officers told the Prime Minister that their fathers had served in the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, and hence, became an inspiration for them to join the defence forces.

PM Modi asked the officers about their experiences during the 'parikrama'.

"In life, we get one opportunity that changes our lives. This circumnavigation was one such opportunity given to us by the Indian Navy and the Indian government. In this expedition, we sailed approximately 47,500 km. We left Goa on October 2, 2024, and returned on May 29, 2025. It took us 238 days to complete this expedition, when only the two of us were on the boat," said Lt Commander Dilna.

She also mentioned that they both trained for three years for this expedition, learning about navigation, operating communication, emergency devices, diving, etc.

She also mentioned a "proud" moment when both of them hoisted the Tricolour at Point Nemo, the remotest location on Earth. "We became first Indians, first Asians, first humans in the world to reach that location," she added.

Lt Commander Roopa, sharing her experience, said, "I would like to say that the number of people who have circumnavigated the globe on a sailboat is much less than those who have reached the top of Mount Everest."

"We have been sailing together for four years, so we know each other's strengths and weaknesses. Our boat has only one set of equipment, which never failed -- that is the power of teamwork," she added.

The Prime Minister lauded the officers for their journey.

"Dilna and Roopa, listening to your stories gives me a truly thrilling experience. The courage you have shown is remarkable. You have my heartfelt thanks, and certainly, your hard work and achievements will inspire the youth of our country immensely," PM Modi said.

