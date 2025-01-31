2 Indian Navy Women Officers Cross Point Nemo, Earth's Most Remote Location

Two female officers from the Indian Navy touched a new milestone on Thursday as they crossed Point Nemo - the most remote location on Earth - aboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini. Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A, passed through Point Nemo at 12:30 am IST on Thursday during the third leg of their journey from Lyttelton, New Zealand, to Port Stanley, Falkland Islands. Notably, Point Nemo, located in the South Pacific, is the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility - the most remote location on Earth, situated approximately 2,688 kilometres from the nearest landmass.

This event marks a significant milestone in the Navika Sagar Parikrama II mission, a circumnavigation journey undertaken by the two officers as part of India's naval exploration initiative, the Indian Navy said in a statement, as per ANI. "#INSVTarini charts through the world's most isolated waters! Lt Cdr Dilna K & Lt Cdr Roopa A cross Point Nemo - the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility. A testament to resilience, courage & the spirit of adventure," the Indian Navy wrote on X.

During their passage, the two officers collected water samples from the area, which will be analysed by the National Institute of Oceanography. These samples are expected to provide valuable data on oceanic conditions, including marine biodiversity and the chemical composition of the water, contributing to ongoing oceanographic research, the Navy statement said.

Navika Sagar Parikrama II represents a continuation of India's efforts to support scientific exploration and collaboration. As the officers continue their journey, they will progress toward their next destination, Port Stanley, further advancing the objectives of the mission, it added.

The two officers from the Indian Navy embarked on a mission to circumnavigate the world on October 2, 2024. They began their journey aboard INVS Tarini from Goa. They reached Lyttelton Port in New Zealand on December 22, completing the second leg of the expedition. The crew then departed from Lyttelton earlier this month for the longest stretch of the journey, heading to Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands. The distance of this leg is about 5,600 nautical miles.

INSV Tarini's passage through Point Nemo was achieved entirely under sail, which makes it a noteworthy accomplishment in terms of maritime navigation. The vessel's crossing through this isolated point highlights the challenges of navigating such remote and difficult waters.

Notably, Point Nemo is known as the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility. According to ANI, it is one of the most remote locations on Earth, situated approximately 2,688 kilometres from the nearest landmass. Due to its isolation, it is often considered the farthest point from any human habitation.

Point Nemo is a designated area where space agencies intentionally guide decommissioned spacecraft, including satellites and space stations, to re-enter Earth's atmosphere and fall into the ocean to avoid harm to populated areas.