Video Shows Women In Car Chased By Men In SUV In Chennai. Police Reacts

A video has surfaced on social media showing a group of women screaming in fear inside a car as they are chased and harassed by men in two vehicles. One of the two vehicles sported a flag which bore ensigns similar to that of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party.

The alarming incident occurred on the night of January 25 in Chennai's Kanathur area when a group of women was returning home to Muttukadu by car.

As they drove along East Coast Road, a luxury car suddenly blocked their path. Around six men inside the vehicle attacked the car, hurled abuses, and made obscene remarks.

Fearing for their safety, the women quickly reversed their car and drove nearly four kilometres back to their residence. However, their ordeal did not end there, as the men chased them to their homes and continued issuing threats.

Watch the video here:

#CHENNAI - A group of men chased women in a car in the middle of the night on Chennai's ECR Road – Shocking video!#Chennai | #WomenSafety pic.twitter.com/5T7oGsDPGu — Suresh (@isureshofficial) January 29, 2025

The incident was captured on camera, and the video has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

According to police reports, a case has been registered against the suspects for mischief, criminal intimidation, and wrongful restraint. Authorities are actively investigating the matter and working to identify the accused.

The incident has triggered a political backlash.

In a post on X, BJP leader SG Suryah wrote: "A group of thugs in a car with a DMK flag are chasing women in the middle of the road. CM MK Stalin, who has sold his iron fist for dates, is this the beauty of your regime's law and order maintenance? Can we commit any violence if we have the DMK flag?"