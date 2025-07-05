EPS Launches AIADMK's New Logo, Kicks Off 2026 Campaign With Sharp Attack on DMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Friday launched a new party logo and unveiled the slogan "Protecting People, Redeeming Tamil Nadu" ahead of his state-wide election tour for the 2026 Assembly polls.

The symbolic launch comes just a day after actor Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), categorically ruled out any alliance with the BJP, indirectly distancing his party from the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Reacting to this, EPS said, "Vijay's stand is his own decision. Every party criticises the other - this is part of politics."

EPS made a strong pitch for uniting "like-minded parties" to oust the ruling DMK government, accusing it of failing on all fronts. "There is no safety for women in Tamil Nadu. Every day, we see news of sexual offences. The DMK has not fulfilled its election promises. We will compile and list every unkept assurance," he said.

Outlining his aggressive campaign strategy, EPS said he would cover all 234 Assembly constituencies and focus on local issues at each stop. "We are always with the people. We will take up their issues, their struggles, and give them a voice," he added.

When asked about Amit Shah's recent statement that the next Chief Minister would be from the AIADMK (without naming EPS), the AIADMK chief asserted, "Amit Shah had clarified on day one - AIADMK will lead the alliance, AIADMK will form the government, and I will be the Chief Minister."

The AIADMK had lost two elections in 2019 and 2021 it fought in alliance with the BJP after the death of party chief and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. However, both parties revived ties after both drew a blank in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Both hoped Vijay would join hands to take on the ruling DMK's formidable alliance that won three successive polls.

When pointed out that Vijay has added AIADMK to his no alliance list, EPS said, "You should ask him only".

The ruling DMK has already launched its massive enrolment drive hoping to include at least 30% of voters as DMK members under its "Tamil Nadu Under One Team" campaign.

