'Mann Ki Baat' Live Updates: 100th Episode Of PM Narendra Modi's Radio Programme

PM Modi's Mann ki Baat was first aired on October 3, 2014 (File)

In a "historic moment", the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

In the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Modi, he addresses the people of the country on different issues.

It was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The 100th episode of the 30-minute programme will be aired on April 30.

Here are the LIVE updates on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat:

Apr 30, 2023 09:32 (IST) "A Truly Special Journey": PM's Post Ahead Of Mann Ki Baat's 100th Episode

Ahead of the historic 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' which will be aired on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to join him live at 11:00 am and said that the journey of his radio monthly programme in which he addresses the common people has been "truly special". Read More