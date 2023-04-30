Here Are 4 Changemakers PM Spoke To During Mann Ki Baat@100

Vijayashanti Devi: Vijayashanti Devi from Manipur makes clothes from lotus fibre. Her unique and eco-friendly idea was earlier discussed in 'Mann Ki Baat'. About 30 women work for Ms Devi and she aims to employ 70 more women this year. Ms Devi says she will soon start exporting her products.

Sunil Jaglan: Sunil Jaglan is the man behind the 'Selfie With Daughter' campaign. Mr Jaglan had launched the campaign from the village in June 2015. He later created a dedicated website for the initiative where people could share selfies with their daughters.

Pradeep Sangwan: Pradeep Sangwan runs the 'Healing Himalayas' campaign. Mr Sangwan's team collects five tons of garbage on a daily basis from different locations to keep the region clean. His campaign is focused on clean-up drives, waste management and other activities in the rural Himalayan region.