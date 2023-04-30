2 US States Issue Resolutions Honouring 100th Episode Of PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'

The monthly programme was first aired on October 3, 2014.

The State of New York and New Jersey have issued special resolutions honouring the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', underscoring that the "vital" broadcast has become an effective means of communication to "promote good governance and deepen democracy."

Legislative Resolutions by the State of New York adopted in the Senate and Assembly on April 26, 2023, congratulate 'Mann Ki Baat' upon the occasion of celebrating its 100th edition on April 30.

The resolution in the Senate was introduced by Indian-American Senator Kevin Thomas and the one in the Assembly by Indian-American Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar.

The New Jersey General Assembly resolution has been introduced by Assemblyman Raj Mukherji. Edison Mayor Sam Joshi also presented a resolution on the occasion.

The resolutions were presented to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at a special community event here early Sunday where the 100th episode of the radio programme was broadcast.

A community event was organised to broadcast the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' for members of the Indian-American and Indian community in New Jersey during a special event at 1:30 am Sunday.

The monthly programme was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the entire All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The programme has garnered a massive following across the world.

Jaishankar, who was on an official visit to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic, attended and addressed the community event, attended by hundreds of members of the Indian community.

The New York Legislative Resolution noted that 'Mann Ki Baat' has served as a unique platform for the Prime Minister to directly address the people of India and listeners across the world, including the Indian-American community in New York State, and share his thoughts and ideas on various issues of national and international importance."

It added that the "vital broadcast has become an effective means of communication between the Government and the people of India to promote good governance and thereby deepen democracy."

It noted that the "remarkable success of Mann Ki Baat is "due in large part to the steadfast and unwavering commitment" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The New Jersey General Assembly resolution notes that "the strength and success of the State of New Jersey, the vitality of our communities, and the effectiveness of democracies throughout the world depend, in great measure, upon public-spirited enterprises, such as Mann Ki Baat, which strive to engage the public in furtherance of an educated and astute electorate."

The resolution notes that the monthly radio programme that began in October 2014, "endeavours to provide answers to some of the most pressing questions confronting everyday citizens, and its host, the Prime Minister, who often takes calls on the air, shares his thoughts and considerable expertise on a wide range of subjects - everything from access to health screenings to improved sports facilities for Indian youth."

The resolution noted that Mann Ki Baat is "lauded for its service to the Indian diaspora, which is grateful for the opportunity to keep abreast of the news that affects their friends and families overseas." On the occasion, young students also displayed agility through the exceptional performance of the Mallakhamba.

Prime Minister Modi mentioned Mallakhamba during the 70th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

In the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Modi, he addresses the people of the country on different issues.

