PM Modi's 100th Mann Ki Baat Address Today To Go Global, Live: 10 Points

Mann Ki Baat was first aired on October 3, 2014, the year the BJP came to power after the United Progressive Alliance's 10-year rule, and PM Modi took charge. The radio talk is broadcast every month.

BJP-ruled states have made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. The party will telecast the Prime Minister's radio address at their offices and booths.

3. The Tourism Ministry has announced "100 days of action" to mark the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. The activities include a design challenge for entrepreneurs to develop substitutes for single-use plastic items.

The BJP tweeted where all people can watch tomorrow's "historic" Mann Ki Baat. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat is going global and hitting the century tomorrow. Don't forget to become witness to this historic airing as the PM directly connects with people all across the world," the party said.

The Indian High Commission in London will also host a special screening of the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said Mann Ki Baat is an iconic feature in itself. "I think, it's for the first time in the history of our memory that any head of government had chosen to address citizens regularly month after month without break," Mr Singh told news agency ANI.

The Mann Ki Baat radio address has transformed into an "inspirational platform" encouraging sustainable progress on themes that are core to India's efforts towards achieving sustainable development goals, a study supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said, news agency PTI reported.

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat highlights government and citizen action in priority areas and in turn encourages listeners to establish or participate in change-making initiatives in their own communities, with the aim to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the lives of people and the country.

The radio programme emphasises the role of start-ups and small businesses in achieving a self-reliant India. It encourages people of all ages to take action to promote social and environmental causes that matter most to them.