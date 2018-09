PM Narendra Modi said India wants peace but not at the cost of self-respect (File)

India believes in peace but it will not compromise its sovereignty in the pursuit of peace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today in his Mann Ki Baat radio address. "It is now clear that our soldiers will give a befitting reply to those who try to disrupt the atmosphere of peace and progress in our country. We believe in peace and are committed to preserve it, but not at the cost of our self-respect and sovereignty," PM Modi said.