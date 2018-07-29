Good Governance Is Our Birthright, Says PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi spoke today on his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that "Suraaj" (good governance), like "Swaraj" (self rule), is the "birthright" of every Indian and they should have it.

Remembering freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak -- who was born on July 23, 1856 and died on August 1, 1920, PM Modi said: "Lokmanya Tilak evoked self-confidence amongst our countrymen and gave the slogan 'Swaraj is our birth right and I shall have it'. Today is the time to say that good governance is our birth right and we will have it."

"Every Indian should have access to good governance and positive results of development. It is the factoring in of this outreach that will create a new India," he said in his monthly radio show "Mann Ki Baat".

During his election campaign in 2014, PM Modi had frequently promised the people that he would ensure "good governance."

The Prime Minister also remembered revolutionary freedom fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad, Ashfaqullah Khan and Bhagat Singh. Chandra Shekhar Azad was born on July 23, 1906.

"After 50 years of Tilak's birth, on the same day, that is, July 23, another son of Mother India was born who sacrificed his life so that his countrymen could breathe freely in an atmosphere of freedom. I am talking about none other than Chandra Shekhar Azad," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also lauded athlete Hima Das and para-athletes Ekta Bhyan, Yogesh Kathuniya and Sundar Singh Gurjar during "Mann Ki Baat".

"Just a few days ago, in the Junior Under-20 World Athletics Championship in Finland, India's brave daughter and a farmer's daughter Hima Das made history by winning the gold medal in the 400 m race event," PM Modi said.

"Bhyan, another daughter of the country, has brought glory to the nation. Ekta, we all are proud of you. Ekta has won the gold and bronze medals in World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2018 held in Tunisia. Her achievement is all the more special because she has made the imposing challenges in her life the key to her success," he added.

Ms Bhyan in 2003 met with an accident after which half of her lower body became paralyzed.

He also lauded para-athletes Yogesh Kathuniya and Sundar Singh Gurjar.

Apart from this, PM Modi said festivals like Ganesh Utsav are a great unifier and should be celebrated with enthusiasm, but in an "eco-friendly" way.

"Celebrate Ganesh Utsav with great enthusiasm and fervour whole heartedly but insist on keeping these celebrations eco-friendly," he said.