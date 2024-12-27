When Manmohan Singh Went To Rajya Sabha In Wheelchair And PM Modi Praised Him

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died of age-related medical conditions on Thursday. Mr Singh, who was known as one of the architects of economic reforms in 1991 that pulled India from the brink of bankruptcy, was 92.

When Mr Singh visited the Parliament in August last year, he had arrived in Rajya Sabha in a wheelchair. He had participated in the Rajya Sabha session where "The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023" was discussed.

The Bill, which was later signed into law, replaced an ordinance that wrested control over Delhi's bureaucracy from the Aam Aadmi Party-led government.

He also arrived in the parliament in a wheelchair during the Winter Session of the Parliament in December last year.

This year, when Mr Singh ended his 33-year-long parliamentary innings in the Rajya Sabha, he received praise from his successor Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bidding farewell to the retiring members, PM Modi recalled when Mr Singh arrived at the Parliament in a wheelchair to cast his vote over a key legislation.

"I remember during the voting in the House, it was known that the treasury bench would win but Dr Manmohan Singh came in his wheelchair and cast his vote. This is an example of a member being alert of his duties. He was an inspirational example," he said.

The Prime Minister said it wasn't about who Mr Singh was supporting and that he believed "he was only strengthening this democracy."

Manmohan Singh's contributions as a leader and in the opposition has been immense, the Prime Minister said. "Ideological differences are short lived, but the way Manmohan Singh has guided this House and the country for such a long period, he will be remembered for his contributions during every discussion on our democracy," he added.

"I pray that he lives long and keeps guiding us," he had said.

During the Presidential elections too in 2022, Mr Singh arrived in a wheelchair to cast his vote.