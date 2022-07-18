Manmohan Singh, In Wheelchair, Votes In Presidential Election

Manmohan Singh, 89, was seen for the first time at the parliament house in a wheelchair.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh arrived in a wheelchair today to vote in the presidential election.

Voting took place by secret ballot in parliament and in state legislatures across the country today to elect a new President of India.

Former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu is the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, set to win the election, while her opposition rival is Yashwant Sinha.

Visuals of the Congress leader casting his vote, helped by four officials, were in wide circulation and drew scores of tweets from Congress leaders and his supporters.

Manmohan Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those who were seen casting their votes in the first hour of voting.

Many Congress leaders called the former Prime Minister an inspiration.

"Sardar Manmohan Singh, who reached parliament to fulfill his democratic responsibility despite his poor health, is an inspiration for all of us. God bless him with good health and a long life," tweeted BV Srinivas, the head of the Youth Congress.

Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji casts his vote for the presidential election in the Parliament.



History will always remember Sir as the Visionary Leader with Unparalleled Dedication for Nation Building.



May you be blessed with good health, happiness & Longevity. pic.twitter.com/GKBjhOFnZk — Nitin Agarwal (@nitinagarwalINC) July 18, 2022

Glad to see former PM Dr.Manmohan Singh ji who have come to Parliament to cast his vote for presidential elections. Nation remembers every single deed done by him & every single warning he gave prior to 2014 LS polls.

May God keep blessing him with healthy life. Singh Is King🏆 pic.twitter.com/gaoYT9T8PP — Bhushan Patil (@bhushankpatil12) July 18, 2022

Many wished that Manmohan Singh regained his good health at the earliest. "Sad to see him like this," tweeted some Congress leaders, commenting on a video that showed officials helping him up from the wheelchair.