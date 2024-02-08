'Example Of Being Alert Of Duties': PM Modi's Big Praise For Manmohan Singh

The parliament witnessed a rare bonhomie this morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising his predecessor Manmohan Singh for being an "inspiration" for lawmakers.

Bidding farewell to the retiring members, the Prime Minister recalled when Mr Singh arrived at the Parliament in a wheelchair to cast his vote over a key legislation.

"I remember during the voting in the House, it was known that the treasury bench would win but Dr Manmohan Singh came on his wheelchair and cast his vote. This an example of a member being alert of his duties. It was an inspirational example," he said.

In August, Mr Singh had reached the parliament in a wheelchair during a discussion on a key bill that sought to empower the central government to make rules in affairs related to the Delhi government.

During the July Presidential elections too, he had arrived in a wheelchair to cast his vote.

Manmohan Singh, a six-time MP, has served as the country's 13th Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014. He was also the Finance Minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government and RBI Governor from 1982-1985.