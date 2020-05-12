Former PM Manmohan Singh Out Of AIIMS Hospital

Manmohan Singh was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS on Sunday night. (File)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday night over chest pain, is now out of hospital.

The veteran Congress leader was taken to the cardio-thoracic ward of the country's premier hospital at 8.45 pm on Sunday "for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication", AIIMS sources said.

The 87-year-old two-time Prime Minister was treated by Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology, news agency PTI reported.

He reached home today and all his reports are normal, according to his office.

Many political leaders have been tweeting to wish the Congress MP, who currently represents Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha, a speedy recovery.

"Deeply concerned about Dr Manmohan Singh ji's health. Hope he makes a full recovery soon. All of India is praying for our former PM," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted: "Much worried to know former PM Dr Manmohan Singhji has been admitted to AIIMS. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life".

The former prime minister had suffered a fall shortly before parliament was adjourned in March amid the coronavirus outbreak. At the time his doctors had advised complete bed-rest.

Manmohan Singh has undergone two heart-bypass surgeries - one in 1990 and another in 2009. He also has a history of diabetes.

The renowned economist, credited with bringing in sweeping reforms in the 1990s, was Prime Minister for 10 years until the Congress was decimated by the BJP in 2014 and PM Modi took power for the first time.