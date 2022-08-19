Manish Sisodia's Work Praised In US's Biggest Paper, Centre Sent CBI Gift: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Education model Manish Sisodia appeared on the front page of US newspaper NYT

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the CBI raid at his colleague's house was the result of their good performance which is being appreciated globally.

He said there were CBI raids before and nothing will come this time as well.

Investigating agency CBI today conducted raids in connection with Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, at over 10 locations including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"The day Delhi's Education model was appreciated and Manish Sisodia's photo appeared on the front page of America's biggest newspaper NYT, the Centre sent CBI at the residence of Manish," Mr Kejriwal said.

जिस दिन अमेरिका के सबसे बड़े अख़बार NYT के फ़्रंट पेज पर दिल्ली शिक्षा मॉडल की तारीफ़ और मनीष सिसोदिया की तस्वीर छपी, उसी दिन मनीष के घर केंद्र ने CBI भेजी



CBI का स्वागत है। पूरा cooperate करेंगे। पहले भी कई जाँच/रेड हुईं। कुछ नहीं निकला। अब भी कुछ नहीं निकलेगा https://t.co/oQXitimbYZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022

Delhi has made India proud. Delhi model is on the front page of the biggest newspaper of US. Manish Sisodia is the best education minister of independent India. pic.twitter.com/6erXmLB2be — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022

"CBI is welcome. Will extend full cooperation. Earlier also there were raid and probe. Nothing came out. Nothing will come out now also," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Last month Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in implementation of Excuse Policy 2921-22. He had also suspended 11 Excise officials in the matter.

Manish Sisodia too had demanded a probe by CBI in the alleged irregularities in the policy.

"The CBI has come. They are welcome. We are dead honest. Shaping up future of lakhs of children. It's very unfortunate that those who do good work are harassed like this. That's why our country has not become number one in the world," Mr Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

सीबीआई आई है. उनका स्वागत है. हम कट्टर ईमानदार हैं . लाखों बच्चों का भविष्य बना रहे हैं.



बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि हमारे देश में जो अच्छा काम करता है उसे इसी तरह परेशान किया जाता है. इसीलिए हमारा देश अभी तक नम्बर-1 नहीं बन पाया. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 19, 2022

He said the CBI will be extended full cooperation and asserted that several cases were lodged on him but nothing came out in those and nothing will come out this time too.



