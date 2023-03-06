Manish Sisodia To Be In Jail For 14 Days. What Court Allowed Him To Carry

Manish Sisodi ahas applied for bail and the petition will be heard on Friday. (FILE)

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was sent to judicial custody till March 20 by a special court today, can carry a copy of the Bhagavad Gita with him during his stay at Tihar jail. The court has also allowed him to have medicines prescribed in his medical examination.

Mr Sisodia, arrested on February 26 in the Delhi liquor policy case, had sought the court's permission to also carry a pair of spectacles, a diary and a pen. The Rouse Avenue Court granted the permission.

The court also directed the Jail superintendent to consider the request of keeping the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader in a vipassana or meditation cell.

Special Judge MK Nagpal sent him to judicial custody for 14 days after noting that the CBI didn't demand further custody of him but it may be sought later if required.

The CBI, during the hearing, said Mr Sisodia has not supported the investigation and that his party and leaders are politicising the matter.

He has applied for bail and the petition will be heard on Friday.

Earlier, Mr Sisodia submitted in the court that the CBI officials are "treating me respectfully and giving all things and not using any third degree. But they are making me sit for nine to ten hours daily and asking the same questions again and again". "It is not less not mental harassment," he added.

After this, the court directed the CBI not to ask repetitive questions.

Mr Sisodia also said that no fruitful purpose would be served to keep him in custody as all the recoveries have already been made.

His bail petition stated that he joined the investigation as and when called by the Central Bureau of Investigation and that the other accused arrested in this case have already been granted bail.

Earlier, the court while sending Mr Sisodia to seven-day CBI remand directed that the interrogation of the accused during the period shall be conducted at some place having CCTV coverage in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the said footage shall be preserved by the CBI.

The court observed that the accused had joined the investigation of this case on two earlier occasions, but he failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination and interrogation conducted and has thus, failed to legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him in the investigation conducted so far.

Mr Sisodia faces allegations of corruption in the liquor policy that was scrapped after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet two days after his arrest.

He had earlier approached the Supreme Court for bail but it refused to intervene and asked him to go to the High Court.