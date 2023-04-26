Manish Sisodia Likely To Get Bail In Liquor Policy Case Today

A Delhi court is likely to deliver its order on the bail application of Manish Sisodia. (File)

A Delhi court is likely to deliver its order on the bail application of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam today.

Special Judge M K Nagpal had reserved the order after hearing arguments on Sisodia's application seeking relief claiming that his custody was no longer required for investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed the application, asserting the investigation was at a "crucial" stage and claiming the former Delhi deputy chief minister had planted fabricated e-mails to show there was public approval for the policy.

The federal anti-money laundering agency had also said it has found fresh evidence of his complicity in the alleged crime.

The court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia's bail application in the corruption case, being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying he was "prima facie the architect" in the criminal conspiracy behind alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The court had observed the release of the senior AAP leader, at the moment, will "adversely affect the ongoing investigation".

The CBI and the ED had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and for laundering the money so generated.

