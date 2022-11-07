Manish Sisodia Aide To Turn Government Witness In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Manish Sisodia is an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case

The aide of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will become the government's witness in the Delhi liquor policy case, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI.

Businessman Dinesh Arora, the aide of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, was granted bail by a Delhi court last week and the CBI had not opposed it.

Today, the CBI filed a petition in a city court saying Mr Arora would be their witness in the case against Mr Sisodia.

The CBI has said the businessman cooperated with investigators and gave key information.

Mr Arora, who is also an accused in the case, turning into a government witness is a setback for the AAP leader at a time when the party is campaigning for the assembly election in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Delhi government had come out with a new policy for selling liquor in the national capital. The Lieutenant Governor red-flagged it over alleged corruption and told the CBI to look into it.

The Arvind Kejriwal government cancelled the new policy and reverted to the old one. The Delhi Chief Minister has said the AAP government lost thousands of crores in precious revenue due to the Lieutenant Governor's intervention, which happened before the new policy could show results.