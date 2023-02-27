Manish Sisodia's Court Date Today, AAP Plans Mega Protest: 10 Facts

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister, has called the arrest of his deputy Manish Sisodia "dirty politics" and warned that "people will respond".

Aam Aadmi Party's national General Secretary Sandeep Pathak said that they will protest across the country today.

"The great Education Minister Manish Sisodia, who has shaped the future of lakhs of children of the country, has been arrested in a fake case. Against this, the Aam Aadmi Party will protest across the country tomorrow," Mr Pathak said in a tweet.

Delhi minister Gopal Rai said that AAP will observe Black Day today over Mr Sisodia's arrest.

Delhi police have deployed forces in several parts of the national capital, including the CBI headquarters where Mr Sisodia is being held.

In a statement, police said that a large number of Aam Aadmi Party workers and supporters are expected to gather outside the CBI headquarters today.

AAP is also planning to stage a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party Headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital at around 12 pm today.

Manish Sisodia faces corruption allegations in bringing a new liquor sale policy in the national capital. The CBI contends that liquor companies were involved in the framing of the 2021 policy, for which kickbacks to the tune of Rs 30 crore were paid by a liquor lobby it dubbed the "South Group".

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Mr Sisodia yesterday after questioning him for eight hours on Sunday in the Delhi liquor policy case.