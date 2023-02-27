Live Updates: AAP To Hold Nationwide Protests Today Against Manish Sisodia's Arrest

AAP is expected to protest outside the CBI headquarters where Mr Sisodia is being held.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced nationwide protests today over the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor policy case.

A large number of Aam Aadmi Party workers and supporters are expected to gather outside the CBI headquarters today, where Mr Sisodia is being held. The party is also planning to stage a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party Headquarters in Delhi at around 12 pm today.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Feb 27, 2023 09:00 (IST) Protests Expected Outside CBI Office, BJP Headquarters In Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party's national General Secretary Sandeep Pathak said that they will protest across the country today. Delhi police have deployed forces in several parts of the national capital, including the CBI headquarters where Mr Sisodia is being held.

AAP is also planning to stage a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party Headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital at around 12 pm today.



