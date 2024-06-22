BJP Workers Protest Delhi Water Crisis Outside Jal Board Office, Face Water Cannons

Amid the political tug-of-war on the water crisis, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a protest outside the Delhi Jal Board office in Delhi on Saturday.

The police also used water cannons to disperse the people protesting the prevailing water crisis in the national capital.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla attacked the AAP, saying that Haryana is sending enough water and the Supreme Court has also acknowledged this.

#WATCH | BJP workers protest outside Delhi Jal Board office in Delhi, over water crisis in the national capital. Police use water cannon to disperse the protesters. pic.twitter.com/RJlpQo70n2 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024

"AAP has been in power in Delhi for the last 10 years. They have the Delhi Jal Board, MCD. They have all the important departments. So are they protesting against their own government? The reality is that their own ally, the Congress Party, is now admitting that Haryana is sending more water. It is sending more than it has committed to send. The Supreme Court has also acknowledged this," the BJP leader said.

"Today, instead of taking action against the water tanker mafia, they are again doing drama and demonstrations. The question is why are they protecting the water tanker mafia? Is it because they are getting a commission on every water tanker?" Poonawalla added.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Water Minister, Atishi, sat on an indefinite hunger strike on Friday, alleging that the Haryana government is not releasing Delhi's share of water.

She was accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and other members of the party at Bhogal, near Jangpura, where she sat on an indefinite hunger strike.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, read a message from the Chief Minister, who is under judicial custody and said Arvind Kejriwal is hurt to see Delhi's public suffering from water scarcity.

Sunita Kejriwal stated, "Kejriwal says that when I see on TV, the way Delhi people are suffering due to water scarcity, it hurts me. I hope Atishi's 'tapasya' will succeed and residents of Delhi will get relief. I wish all the best to Atishi, may God protect her."

