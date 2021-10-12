2 More Cops Arrested In Kanpur Businessman Killing Case

Manish Gupta was allegedly thrashed by policemen, leading to his death.

Two more policemen wanted in connection with the killing of Kanpur-based businessman Manish Gupta were arrested from Gorakhpur on Tuesday, officials said.

Sub-inspector Rahul Dubey and constable Prashant Kumar were arrested on a tip-off that they were going to surrender in the court in Gorakhpur, senior police official Prashant Kumar said.

Earlier on Sunday, J N Singh and Sub-Inspector Akshay Mishra, who were both under suspension, were arrested by police.

Manish Gupta, a 36-year-old property dealer, was allegedly thrashed by policemen in a Gorakhpur hotel last month, leading to his death.

The Kanpur Police had initially announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the six policemen allegedly involved in Manish Gupta's killing but the amount was increased to Rs 1 lakh on Saturday.

Six policemen were named in the case and four of them have been arrested till now while attempts are on to nab the other two.

Vijay Yadav and Head Constable Kamlesh Singh Yadav are still on a run, police said.