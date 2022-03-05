Manipur's Outer Districts Vote In Phase 2 Of Elections Today

Manipur will pick between 92 candidates in 22 constituencies across 10 districts in the second and last phase of assembly elections today.

The areas in focus this time include the Thoubal district and the Naga-dominated hills where the ruling BJP faces a stiff challenge.

The districts, on the outer circuit of the state, have long been strongholds of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the Congress, and have been hotspots of bandhs and blockades.

Avoiding any violence will be the Election Commission's top priority.

Elections in Manipur this time are a multi-corner contest with a more assertive BJP going solo and contesting all seats even against its partners in the incumbent government.

Prominent candidates in the second phase include former three-time chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and former Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam Gangmei, both from the Congress.

Voting will start at 7 am and continue till 4 pm under tight security with around 20,000 paramilitary troopers on guard and nearly 5,000 polling personnel.

All arrangements have been made in 1,247 polling stations to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said on Friday.

There are a total of 8.38 lakh voters in this phase in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam, the officer said.

The BJP has fielded 22 candidates, followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front (10 each).

Mr Agarwal said that 223 polling stations will be managed exclusively by women personnel.

Arrangements for webcasting or videography have been made in all polling stations while adequate central forces have been deployed.

The first phase of voting held on February 28 in the other 38 constituencies in six districts saw stray incidents of violence and a re-poll was ordered in 12 voting stations in three districts - Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal East.

The re-polling in these areas where Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs were damaged in attacks will also take place on Saturday, the CEO said.

"Voters who are Covid positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour between 3 pm to 4 pm," he said.

Mobile phones are not allowed except for officials on duty within 100 meters of a polling station.

All voters in the vicinity of 18 years in the Heirok constituency of Thoubal district will have to produce two separate documents of proof of date of birth at the polling station, following a High Court order.

Separate verification counters shall be set up in all polling stations in that constituency so that no inconvenience is caused to other voters.