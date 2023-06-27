'Being Humane Not Weakness': Army's Video Appeal To Manipur On Protests

Manipur Violence: Army shared a video on Twitter highlighting some such instances,

The Indian Army has urged people to support its efforts towards restoring peace and normalcy in violence-hit Manipur.

The Army late last evening said women activists have been deliberately blocking routes and interfering in security forces' operations in the Northeastern state.

It shared a video on Twitter highlighting some such instances, including last week's standoff when the Army - after being surrounded by a women-led mob of 1,200 people in Manipur's Itham village - had to let go of 12 militants to save civilians' lives.

"Women activists in Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in Operations of Security Forces. Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by Security Forces during critical situations to save lives and property. Indian Army appeals to all sections of the population to support our endeavours in restoring peace," Spear Corps of the Indian Army said in a tweet.

Women activists in #Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in Operations of Security Forces. Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by Security Forces during critical situations to save lives and property.

🔴 Indian Army appeals to… pic.twitter.com/Md9nw6h7Fx — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) June 26, 2023



Army had earlier commended the commander in charge of the Itham village operation for taking a "mature decision" which showed the "humane face of the Indian Army".

"Keeping in view the sensitivity of the use of kinetic force against a large irate mob led by women and likely casualties due to such action, a considered decision was taken to hand over all 12 cadres to the local leader," it said.

The standoff between the Army and the mob continued throughout Saturday. The mob, led by women, surrounded the Army column and prevented forces from going ahead with the operation.

Repeated appeals to the aggressive mob to let security forces carry on with their operation did not yield any positive result, after which the Army decided to release the 12 members of the militant group Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL).

The group was involved in several attacks, including the ambush of a 6 Dogra unit in 2015, Army said.

Among those holed up in the village was self-styled Lt Col Moirangthem Tamba alias Uttam, a wanted terrorist who may have been the mastermind of the Dogra ambush tragedy.