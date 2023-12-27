Manipur To Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' From Jan 14

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on a yatra connecting the eastern and western parts of the country after a similar north-south footmarch was credited by the party for its election victories in two southern states.

Mr Gandhi will begin his 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14, a 6,200-km tour from Manipur to Mumbai. It is set to conclude on March 20 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He will cover 14 states and 85 districts during his yatra, the Congress said.

Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra will be among the states he will cover.

This will include stretches of bus rides as well as footmarches. The Congress said the idea is to allow maximum access to the people.

Mr Gandhi had embarked on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in September last year from Kanyakumari. The five-month footmarch that saw the participation of thousands of Congress workers as well as Opposition leaders ended in Srinagar in January.

Congress leaders had widely credited the yatra behind the party's electoral performance in Karnataka and Telangana. The Congress snatched power from the BJP in Karnataka and BRS in Telangana in elections held this year.