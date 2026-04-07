Manipur Tense, Many Injured In Firing As Angry Mob Storms Paramilitary Camp

Angered by the death of two children in a grenade attack by suspected 'Kuki militants' in Bishnupur district of Manipur, an angry mob stormed a CRPF camp nearby, accusing them of not protecting the civilians.

The security forces had to fire to control the situation, sources said, adding that several persons sustained injuries and were rushed to hospitals in capital Imphal.

Protests and roadblocks were also reported at Sega Road in Konjeng Hajari Leikai.

Internet Suspended

In view of the law-and-order situation, the governor has ordered the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts.

According to the official order, authorities apprehend that anti-social elements may misuse social media platforms to circulate images, hate speech, and inflammatory video messages, which could provoke unrest and worsen the situation.

The government stated that the decision was taken to prevent the spread of disinformation and rumours through platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and to stop the circulation of bulk SMS messages that may facilitate mobilisation of mobs and agitators.

Death Of 2 Children

Public outrage intensified on Tuesday over the death of two children injured in the recent bomb attack at Tronglaobi.

The victims' family identified the two children as Oinam Tomthin and his sister, both five years old. Their father, Oinam Mangal, is serving in the Army, and their mother, Pheiroijam Binita, works as a nurse in a Guwahati hospital, said their maternal uncle.

Binita had recently undergone surgery and had to go for another surgery after the recent blast left her in a critical condition, he added.

Meanwhile, tension continues to prevail in the area, with locals demanding justice and stronger security measures.