Killing Of 2 Children Sparks Fresh Protests, Clashes In Manipur

Fresh protests broke out across Manipur's Valley region on Friday night, with large crowds taking to the streets in Imphal East over the killing of two children in the Tronglaobi incident.

Night protests erupted at Khurai Lamlong Bazar in Imphal East, where large numbers of people defied curfew and took out rallies. The situation soon turned tense, with security forces stepping in to control the crowd. Tear gas shells and mock bombs were used to disperse protesters, and several people were injured in the clashes. The injured were taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) for treatment.

Suspected militants from the hill areas dominated by the Kuki-Zo groups launched a bomb attack on a civilian house in Moirang Tronglaobi village, in the Bishnupur district, on April 7. The attack killed two children and triggered panic in the conflict-prone region.

According to local sources, the projectile struck a residential house in Tronglaobi village, causing a powerful explosion that instantly killed two children. The blast damaged the house and left nearby residents in shock as villagers rushed to rescue those inside.

Anger continues to build across the Valley since the incident, with civil society groups calling for more protests in the coming days. The case has now been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Authorities have allowed limited curfew relaxation in parts of the Valley to ease movement. In Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching, restrictions have been eased from 5 am to 5 pm. In Bishnupur, where the incident took place and where protests are most intense, movement is allowed only between 5 am and 10 am.

Even with these relaxations, daily life remains disrupted. In Bishnupur, protesters blocked key roads and stopped vehicles, forcing commuters to turn back. Similar blockades were reported in parts of Imphal East, including Kongba Bazar, Wangkhei, and Kongpal.

Schools remain shut, and mobile internet services continue to be suspended across Valley districts. The situation remains tense, with protests and confrontations now being reported almost every day.

Tronglaobi village lies in the peripheral belt of the Bishnupur district, close to the elevated hill areas of the Churachandpur district. The locality has long been considered vulnerable because of its proximity to hill positions reportedly occupied by armed Kuki groups.