3-Year Jail, Rs 3 Lakh Fine For Renaming Places In Manipur Without Government Permission

Manipur will review name change of hills, lakes, rivers, historical structures, and medical institutions

The Manipur assembly has passed a bill that seeks to make renaming places without approval of the competent authority a punishable offence.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had moved the 'The Manipur Names of Places Bill, 2024' in the assembly on Monday. The house passed it unanimously.

"The Manipur state government is serious about protecting our history, cultural heritage and the legacy passed down by the ancestors and forefathers," Mr Singh said in a post on X.

"We will not tolerate renaming and misusing names of places without consent and those guilty of the offence will be awarded with strict legal punishment," Mr Singh said after the bill was passed.

According to the bill, offenders can be jailed for three years and fined Rs 3 lakh if found guilty of renaming villages and other places without the government's permission.

Mr Singh said a committee will be set up to look into request for name change of places in the state. It will also look into any change in the names of hills, lakes, rivers, historical structures, and medical institutions.

"There have been instances where Churachandpur has been addressed as Lamka and Kangpokpi as Kangui... this cannot be taken lightly," Mr Singh said in the assembly on Monday.

He said the state government had "already cancelled all new names given to places and villages, and such acts will no longer be allowed".