'No Organisation Called Kuki-Zo Council Exists, No District Called Lamka': Manipur Government

Manipur is yet to see full normalcy since ethnic violence began in May 2023

There is no organisation called "Kuki-Zo Council" and no district by the name "Lamka" in Manipur, the state government said in a statement on Thursday. This group had objected to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh passing through Kangpokpi district in order to reach Senapati district, where Mr Singh participated in a local festival.

"The government of Manipur would like to address certain claims made by an organisation identifying itself as the Kuki-Zo Council recently. Upon investigation, it has been found that no such organisation exists in Manipur," the government said in the statement.

"The origin and authenticity of this group are highly questionable. There is no district by the name Lamka, mentioned as a headquarters [of the group] in Manipur. This raises strong suspicions regarding the external origins of such organisations that appear to operate outside legal and administrative frameworks," the government said.

The police are looking into this matter and a case will be filed to ascertain the true nature and intent behind such misleading activities, the government said in the statement, adding the "people of Manipur are urged to exercise caution and not to pay heed to statements or claims from organisations of dubious origins, which have been surfacing recently with the apparent intention of creating confusion and unrest."

It said in light of growing security concerns arising out of influx from neighbouring countries, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has reimposed the Protected Area Regime in Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland.

With this reimposition, the movement of foreigners visiting Manipur will be closely monitored, and they are required to obtain the permits under the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958, the government said.

The state government said updates will be shared as the investigation progresses. It requested the media to refrain from giving publicity to statements given by unauthorised organisations and individuals.

"The central government and its agencies are also appealed to disregard such claims from unverified organisations. The restoration of peace and harmony amongst our communities is of utmost importance at this juncture more than ever. The government will not tolerate any action that threatens to disrupt the peace process," it said.