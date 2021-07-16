Manipur Imposes Curfew For 10 Days To Control Covid Situation

Curfew has been imposed across Manipur from July 18 to July 27. File

To prevent a spike in Covid cases, the Manipur government today announced the imposition of curfew in the state from Sunday to July 27 with exemption to some essential services.

The declaration was made by Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, who is also chairman of the state disaster management authority.

An order was issued by the chief secretary in this connection, stating that the situation warrants stricter measures to bring down the spread of the infection.

Curfew has been imposed across the state from July 18 to July 27, he added.

Only essential services related to vaccination, Covid testing, medical services including hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, water supply, power supply, police, telecom and internet services, air travel, agriculture, horticulture, garbage clearance, Petrol pumps, LPG distributors and goods trucks are allowed, the order said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with chief ministers of eight Northeastern states through video conferencing.

He had expressed concern over big crowds thronging hill stations and market areas without masks and social distancing.

He had also said the vaccination drive needs to be ramped up to combat the third wave of the pandemic.

The virtual meeting was attended by chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, and by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, amongothers.

Manipur recorded 1,128 new Covid cases Friday that took its tally of positive cases to 82,688. The Northeastern state has registered 1350 Covid deaths so far, and there are 9033 active cases in the state at present.